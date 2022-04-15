Charleston County School Board to see major shake up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A slew of people lined up outside the Charleston County Election Headquarters an hour before the opening of the nonpartisan election filing window on Friday.

At noon, five of them signed official papers and entered the race for the Charleston County School Board.

This year the race is unique.

All nine seats are up for reelection after Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill in 2020 changing how CCSD’s board is elected. The law requires school board members to run in nine single-member districts starting in 2022 instead of countywide positions.

Those districts correspond with the composition of the Charleston County Council election districts.

READ MORE: https://www.live5news.com/2020/06/30/governor-signs-bill-that-changes-how-charleston-co-school-board-members-get-elected/

Board members elected in the odd-numbered districts will have a four-year term. Those in even-numbered districts will have a two-year term. Starting in 2024, all board members will run for four-year terms. The staggering terms means only half of the board will be up for reelection in a given cycle.

The five who showed up early include Joy Brown, Carol Tempel, Thomas Ravenell and Darlene Dunmeyer Roberson. They gathered around former school board member Kevin Hollinshead who was ousted in 2020 along with two other incumbents. Hollinshead kicked off his campaign with the others in a press conference announcing his candidacy.

Because of district lines, a number of current school board members have been drawn into districts with other current board members. In all, the board is guaranteed to see half of its members replaced.

No candidates have filed in District 1 yet.

Mike Lyons is the only candidate in District 2 to file right now.

Board member Kristin French will seek reelection in District 3. Fellow board member Cindy Bohn Coats has not confirmed if she plans to seek reelection after dropping out of the race of State Superintendent of Education, but if she does run it will be in District 3. Ravenell is also going after that seat.

Neither Lauren Herterich nor Courtney Water have confirmed if they plan to run again in District 4, but Hollinshead has.

There are currently no candidates in District 5.

Board member Erica Cokley is expected to run against Samuel Whatley II for District 6

Joy Brown and Sydney Van Bulck are both running in District 7.

Current board members Eric Mack and Helen Frazier are both in District 8. Mack has confirmed he is running again. Frazier is expected to announce her candidacy as well. They will be joined by outsider Dunmeyer Roberson and Doris Johnson.

In District 9, Forrest Bjork and Carol Tempel have filed so far.

Board members Kate Darby and Joyce Green are not expected to seek reelection.

Candidate filing for non-partisan races ends July 15. The election is November 9.

