SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Jewish Federation sends Passover meals to Ukrainian Jews affected by the war

The Charleston Jewish Federation says with the help of their international partners they will...
The Charleston Jewish Federation says with the help of their international partners they will be providing Passover meals for those in Ukraine.(Jeffrey Lamont Brown | Charleston Jewish Federation)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Passover is the most observed Jewish holiday in America. This year many Jews in Ukraine won’t be able to celebrate because of the war.

Seder is the ritual dinner held on the first two nights of the holiday. Erin Boynton with the Charleston Jewish Federation says with the help of their international partners they will be providing Passover meals for those in Ukraine.

The Charleston Jewish Federation says Passover is about spending time with family, eating great food, and telling the story of the Exodus.

Boynton says this year will be difficult, with about 200,000 Ukrainian Jews and the current conflict many have been displaced and don’t have the means to celebrate this year.

The federation says each year as part of the Passover meal, there is a Seder plate, and several items represent different things.

Boynton says this year many are showing respect to those affected by the war in Ukraine by adding specific items to their plate.

“Many people are choosing to include olives on their Seder plate for peace in Ukraine. There are many people who are adding prayer for Ukrainian people to their Seder,” Boynton says.

There are many Ukrainian Jews in Poland, Ukraine, and other surrounding countries who are still hoping to celebrate Passover. With the help of the Charleston Jewish Federation and their international partners, they’ll be able to provide Seder meals to those in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap

Latest News

Parents in Dorchester County gathered for a meeting in Ridgeville on Thursday night following...
State representative dismisses rumors of DD2, DD4 consolidation
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
VIDEO: State representative dismisses rumors of DD2, DD4 consolidation
VIDEO: State representative dismisses rumors of DD2, DD4 consolidation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch