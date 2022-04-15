Coroner IDs body found in wooded area in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a body discovered Monday in a wooded area near a marsh off Broad River Drive in Shell Point.

The Coroner’s Office says the human remains found were of 28-year-old Michael Seloske.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they were able to locate and interview people that knew Seloske.

They discovered that Seloske was last seen leaving his home on Broad River Drive back in Nov. 2021.

Seloske had not been reported missing.

A forensic autopsy was conducted at MUSC. They were unable to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators say that future toxicology studies could help figure out how and why Seloske died.

As of now, deputies believe there is no evidence to suggest foul play.

