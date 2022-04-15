Deputies arrest Florida man for fatal shooting in Summerville area

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Florida man for a shooting in the Summerville area that took the life of one person.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest of 18-year-old Josue Gonzalez Campos who was locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

He is facing several charges including attempted murder, murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and carjacking.

The investigation began shorty after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday when deputies received a 911 call about a shooting victim at 1147 College Park Road in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.

A report states that responding deputies found a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.

Deputies say they then received a call just after 11 p.m. from the Summerville Police Department about a subject matching the description of the homicide suspect.

“Deputies responded and confirmed it was Gonzalez Campos and he was taken into custody,” BCSO officials said. “The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the identify of the deceased.”

Authorities are continuing the investigation.

Gonzalez-Campos is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

