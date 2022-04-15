​​​​Eighth inning explosion pushes RiverDogs past Columbia 4-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs opened the bottom of the eighth inning with four consecutive hits, three of them for extra-bases, to break open a tie game in a 4-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night.

Three RiverDogs pitchers limited the Fireflies to just three hits in front of 4,295 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The eighth inning began with the score even at 1-1.

Carson Williams opened the frame with a bang, splitting the gap in right-center with a line drive triple. Moments later, Dru Baker followed with a triple of his own to give the RiverDogs (3-3) their first lead of the series.

Willy Vasquez tacked on another run with a single that caused Columbia (3-3) to call on lefty Jack Aldrich.

Bobby Seymour doubled to put two into scoring position and, three batters later, the lead grew to 4-1 on Jelfry Marte’s RBI infield single.

It was Columbia who took the lead first in the top of the fourth inning.

Edgar Martinez led off with a single and moved to third on consecutive walks by starting pitcher Antonio Jimenez.

With the bases loaded, Jimenez unleashed a wild pitch that allowed Martinez to cross the plate.

The bases were loaded once more on an ensuing walk, but Jimenez rebounded to strike out back-to-back hitters before he was relieved by Austin Vernon.

Vernon retired Rubendy Jaquez to limit the damage to the lone run.Bobby Seymour’s first hit of the campaign allowed the RiverDogs to pull even.

The first baseman unloaded on a Noah Cameron pitch in the fourth inning, depositing it over the center field wall for a solo home run.

Seymour finished 2-4 with a double and a home run.

Williams and Baker each collected two hits, including a triple.

Marte also finished the night with a pair of hits and drove in a run. Kamron Fields picked up the win by working 2.0 scoreless innings to end the game. Vernon worked 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in relief of Jimenez, who allowed one run in 3.2 frames. Jimenez struck out five and walked four.

