SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gamecocks fall to Ole Miss in series opener

Gamecock baseball
Gamecock baseball(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to No. 25 Ole Miss, 9-1, in the series opener between the two teams Thursday night (April 14) at Founders Park. 

Ole Miss jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on TJ McCants’ two-run home run. Then in the third, Reagan Burford hit a three-run home run to make it 5-0 Rebels.

Ole Miss added a pair in the fourth and two more in the eighth. Carolina scored its run in the eighth on an Andrew Eyster RBI fielder’s choice.

Josiah Sightler and Cole Messina had two hits apiece to lead the Carolina offense.

Aidan Hunter took the loss, allowing seven runs and eight hits with four strikeouts in three innings.

John Gilreath pitched five innings of relief, allowing just two hits and two runs with five strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Carolina was without Brandt Belk for the second straight game due to illness.
  • Gilreath tied his career high in innings pitched, set last season vs. Tennessee.
  • Ole Miss’ Dylan DeLucia pitched 7.2 innings, striking out four and allowing just one run on six hits.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Ole Miss will play Friday night (April 15) at 7 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch

Latest News

Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs held scoreless for first time at USC Upstate
The Citadel Baseball
VMI 5, The Citadel 2
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal baseball snaps skid with 14-3 road win at App State
RiverDogs drop third straight game, falling 3-1 to Fireflies
RiverDogs drop third straight, fall 3-1 to Fireflies