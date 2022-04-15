Injuries reported following vehicle roll over near Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say there are injuries reported following a vehicle accident near Awendaw Friday night.

Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say crews are on the scene on Highway 17 near the Sewee Preserve for a vehicle roll over.

Two people sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

One lane of the highway is closed.

