Injuries reported following vehicle roll over near Awendaw
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say there are injuries reported following a vehicle accident near Awendaw Friday night.
Officials with the Awendaw McClellanville Fire District say crews are on the scene on Highway 17 near the Sewee Preserve for a vehicle roll over.
Two people sustained minor injuries, authorities said.
One lane of the highway is closed.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.