Lawsuit: Inspector lost hand while inspecting Carowinds’ WindSeeker ride

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A worker who lost his hand while inspecting the WindSeeker ride at Carowinds in 2019 has filed a lawsuit against the amusement park’s parent company.

According to the lawsuit, the worker, an employee of TechKnow Serve Corporation, was inspecting the ride’s wire rope on March 6, 2019, when the accident happened.

Court documents state the employee of parent company Cedar Fair who normally accompanied the inspector during the WindSeeker’s inspection was not available and two other employees were designated to control the wire rope movement.

“That rather than move the wire rope at a safe speed for maintenance and inspection the (employees) operated at a speed that caused Plaintiff’s hand to be pulled into a pully which amputated his right hand,” the lawsuit states.

In his suit, the worker alleges that Cedar Fair failed to train the employees assisting in the inspection on the proper procedures for inspecting the WindSeeker and failed to require that only “trained and experienced operators” control the speed of the wire rope during the inspection.

The plaintiff is demanding a jury trial and seeking an unspecified amount of damages. The full lawsuit can be found here.

Months after the accident, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Cedar Fair $42,000.

An OSHA report stated federal safety officials found six serious violations and Cedar Fair was fined $7,000 for each.

