SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Roper St. Francis patient struggled to breathe for hours before dying days later

A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her...
A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her husband’s death.(Live 5 News)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her husband’s death.

A lawsuit filed yesterday alleges medical staff failed to see the signs of some deadly complications following her husband’s surgery.

In January of 2020, Jan Becker’s husband, James, went to the hospital for an elective anterior cervical decompression with fusion. This surgery helps to improve spine function and is conducted through the patient’s neck.

The lawsuit says common problems after these surgeries can lead to hematomas, or blood clots. Clotted blood began blocking Becker’s throat shortly after his surgery, according to the suit, blocking his airway and causing him to cough.

Before the nurses listed in the suit could realize this, however, they did a few things wrong, according to the documents.

The suit alleges the nurses attributed his abnormal breathing to a “panic attack.” Additionally, when Becker said his cervical collar was too tight and causing discomfort around his neck, a nurse removed it and readjusted, saying “don’t tell [the doctor].” The nurses are also alleged to have not replaced the ice packs around his neck.

After nearly 8 hours of struggling to breath, Becker wanted to take the matter into his own hands, saying, “I can’t breathe, I need to be suctioned, it feels like mucus is stuck in my throat.” He asked for a scalpel to remove the blockage himself. At this point, the suit says he had swelling up to his jaw.

Becker was taken to the ICU and finally the operating room, but before he got there, the suit claims the staff still didn’t do anything to help him breath normally.

Becker fell into cardiac arrest, lost consciousness and died four days later.

Becker’s surviving wife is suing for wrongful death and claiming negligence in the hospital’s post-op care of her husband.

Live 5 has reached out to the hospital for comment but has not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting

Latest News

James Island fire officials say the fire involves an abandoned building in the area of Mosquito...
Emergency crews working structure fire on Mosquito Beach
The Charleston Jewish Federation says with the help of their international partners they will...
Charleston Jewish Federation sends Passover meals to Ukrainian Jews affected by the war
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting
The fate of Gadsden Creek on the Charleston peninsula remains up in the air.
Debate reignites over fate of Gadsden Creek in downtown Charleston