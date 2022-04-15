SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mortgage rates increase to 5% for first time in over 10 years

For those looking to buy, most experts advise not to wait for the market to improve because they could be waiting a long time.
Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2010, according...
Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2010, according to Freddie Mac.(Source: Teresa J. Cleveland / U.S. Air Force)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A combination of fewer homes available and sky-high prices have made Charlotte’s housing market tough, especially for first-time homebuyers.

Now, mortgage rates may push those homebuyers beyond what they can afford.

Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2011, according to Freddie Mac.

Related: Homebuyers stymied by fewer homes, high prices, rising rates

In January, rates were around 3.2%, meaning a higher payment due to those higher rates.

According to the Washington Post, back when the interest rate was 3.2%, a $300,000 loan would get a homebuyer a payment of roughly $1,350 a month. Now, that same loan at 5% would add on another $263 a month, bringing the monthly payment to $1,610.

In March, Redfin reports Charlotte home prices were up 20.6% compared to last year and the median selling price was $384,000. Homes on average were selling after 26 days on the market, compared to 33 days in 2021.

As a further sign of the dwindling market, there were 1,354 homes sold in March this year, down from 1,532 last year, according to Redfin.

For those looking to buy, most experts advise not to wait for the market to improve because they could be waiting a long time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap

Latest News

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest of 18-year-old Josue Gonzalez Campos...
Deputies arrest Florida man for fatal shooting in Summerville area
The fate of Gadsden Creek on the Charleston peninsula remains up in the air.
Debate reignites over fate of Gadsden Creek in downtown Charleston
Filings for nonpartisan election opened on Friday.
Charleston County School Board to see major shake up
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The coroner’s office says the human remains found were of 28-year-old Michael Seloske.
Coroner IDs body found in wooded area in Beaufort County