SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

National Weather Service upgrades Bryan Co. tornado to EF 4

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston has upgraded the tornado that left a destructive path in Bryan County on April 5 from an EF3 to an EF 4 tornado.

According to the NWS, peak wind reached 185 miles per hour. The path length was 12.991 miles.

One person was killed and 12 were injured from the tornado.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Mainly dry through Friday, but cooler and breezy!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday afternoon forecast