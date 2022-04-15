National Weather Service upgrades Bryan Co. tornado to EF 4

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston has upgraded the tornado that left a destructive path in Bryan County on April 5 from an EF3 to an EF 4 tornado.

According to the NWS, peak wind reached 185 miles per hour. The path length was 12.991 miles.

One person was killed and 12 were injured from the tornado.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.