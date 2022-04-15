One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots were fired from a porch in downtown Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Race Street where portions of the road were closed off as police investigated the incident.

“It was determined that a male allegedly came out and fired gunshots from his porch into the air,” CPD officials said.

There were no injuries and the investigation is continuing.

