SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots were fired from a porch in downtown.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots were fired from a porch in downtown Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Race Street where portions of the road were closed off as police investigated the incident.

“It was determined that a male allegedly came out and fired gunshots from his porch into the air,” CPD officials said.

There were no injuries and the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating after two people were...
N. Charleston Police investigating deaths of man, woman found inside home
At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
The Charleston Police Department says two people were injured in a Tuesday night shooting in...
Police investigating Tuesday night shooting in West Ashley
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
Left to Right: Louis, Melvin, and Zakery Lemacks
Colleton County father, 3 sons arrested in shooting incident

Latest News

Parents in Dorchester County gathered for a meeting in Ridgeville on Thursday night following...
State representative quashes rumors of DD2, DD4 consolidation
Every prospective employee at the Charleston County School District undergoes a criminal...
Charleston County School District to monitor candidates’ social media
Among the nine individuals being honored was Live 5 News anchor Ann McGill.
Live 5 anchor among nine residents recognized by SC House of Representatives
Global Health Week will wrap up on Friday, but on Thursday, doctors at MUSC shared their own...
MUSC doctors give perspective on impact of war and conflict in Ukraine