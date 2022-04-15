SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: One injured in downtown shooting

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to Radcliffe Street Friday morning where they located a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, Wolfsen said.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap

Latest News

The Charleston Jewish Federation says with the help of their international partners they will...
Charleston Jewish Federation sends Passover meals to Ukrainian Jews affected by the war
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Jewish Federation sends Passover meals to Ukrainian Jews affected by the war
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: 1 injured in downtown shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State representative dismisses rumors of DD2, DD4 consolidation