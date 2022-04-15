Police: One injured in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to Radcliffe Street Friday morning where they located a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, Wolfsen said.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

