Police: One injured in downtown shooting
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to Radcliffe Street Friday morning where they located a woman with a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, Wolfsen said.
The Charleston Police Department is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
