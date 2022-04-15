SC Lottery
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of whipped cream.(Greenville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina said several incidents have happened recently where a person has assaulted people with a plate of whipped cream.

On Thursday, the Greenville Police Department said it was investigating after multiple people were targeted.

According to police, a woman was walking on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon while pushing her child in a stroller when a man hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream.

The police department released a picture of the person in question and urged anyone to contact officers at 864-271-5333 if they had any further information.

At approximately 2:30 pm, officers responded to an assault near the Main Street bridge. A woman was walking on the...

Posted by Greenville Police Department on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

