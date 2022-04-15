Portion of Maybank Highway closed on Wadmalaw Island for overturned crane

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a portion of Maybank Highway is closed on Wadmalaw Island for an overturned crane Friday night.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it’s in the area of Bentz Road.

According to deputies, traffic in both directions is alternating use of a single lane following the incident which involved a multiple vehicle crash that happened around 5 p.m.

