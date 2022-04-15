SC Lottery
Portion of Maybank Highway closed on Wadmalaw Island for overturned crane

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say it’s in the area of Bentz Road.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office say it's in the area of Bentz Road.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a portion of Maybank Highway is closed on Wadmalaw Island for an overturned crane Friday night.

According to deputies, traffic in both directions is alternating use of a single lane following the incident which involved a multiple vehicle crash that happened around 5 p.m.

