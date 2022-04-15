Report: Man arrested after being discovered inside garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 31-year-old man was arrested after the victim found him in the garage.

Kyle Phillips was charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, financial transaction card theft and possession of metal knuckles, jail records show.

A report states officers responded to the 500 block of Saint Andrews Blvd just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a burglary in progress.

Officers say when they arrived the victim had already subdued Phillips who was then detained and removed from the home.

A report states the victim said he arrived home to find items inside the home out of place and a drawer inside the bedroom scattered before finding Phillips standing in the garage.

According to a police report, Phillips allegedly grabbed a hammer and swung it near the victim’s head before the victim was able to grab Phillips by the waist, pull him to the ground and hold him until officers arrived.

Officers say a search of Phillips revealed numerous items taken from the home as well as debit cards registered to other people.

Phillips was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

