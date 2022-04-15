SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Man arrested after being discovered inside garage

Authorities say a 31-year-old man was arrested after the victim found him in the garage.
Authorities say a 31-year-old man was arrested after the victim found him in the garage.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 31-year-old man was arrested after the victim found him in the garage.

Kyle Phillips was charged with first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, financial transaction card theft and possession of metal knuckles, jail records show.

A report states officers responded to the 500 block of Saint Andrews Blvd just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a burglary in progress.

Officers say when they arrived the victim had already subdued Phillips who was then detained and removed from the home.

A report states the victim said he arrived home to find items inside the home out of place and a drawer inside the bedroom scattered before finding Phillips standing in the garage.

According to a police report, Phillips allegedly grabbed a hammer and swung it near the victim’s head before the victim was able to grab Phillips by the waist, pull him to the ground and hold him until officers arrived.

Officers say a search of Phillips revealed numerous items taken from the home as well as debit cards registered to other people.

Phillips was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: One injured in downtown shooting
A Berkeley County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal solicitation of a minor.
Berkeley Co. man sentenced for solicitation of a minor
Waterpark slides at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark in North Charleston.
Charleston County Parks responds to email about turning lazy river into ‘queso cheese lazy river’
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting