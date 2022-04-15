SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.(Source: Senate TV/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “I’d put my record up against anyone’s” is what Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., had to say after recent reports that other lawmakers are worried about her health, especially after losing her husband to cancer in February.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported four unnamed senators, three former Feinstein aides and a California Democratic member of Congress said her mental health has gotten worse recently, and they’re worried about her memory and ability to lead.

But Feinstein defended herself, calling the newspaper Thursday to say she’s committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders and puts in the hours.

She explained that the whole thing is puzzling to her.

Feinstein has faced questions about her ability to serve for a few years now and lost her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after her Democratic colleagues privately complained about her performance during the confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 1:39 p.m. on Thursday, officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said Ladson...
Ladson Road reopened following crash that brought down power lines
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
Representative Nancy Mace says she and other members of Congress have been sanctioned by...
Vladimir Putin sanctions Nancy Mace, other members of Congress
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 22-year-old Jarrette Cromwell of Ladson who was...
Man arrested following high speed chase in North Charleston
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Henry Edward Bouchette on suspicion of intent...
Report: Deputies find man sleeping in truck with meth on his lap

Latest News

FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
Trump adviser Miller grilled about Trump’s speech on Jan. 6
The coroner’s office says the human remains found were of 28-year-old Michael Seloske.
Coroner IDs body found in wooded area in Beaufort County
Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines,...
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar
Shaquille O'Neal, a hall-of-fame basketball player, is helping a grieving family in Baton...
Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says
It happened on U.S. 15 near Zeke Drive around 8:30 a.m.
Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hit a tree