State representative quashes rumors of DD2, DD4 consolidation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents in Dorchester County gathered for a meeting in Ridgeville on Thursday night following rumors that Dorchester District 2 and Dorchester District 4 would consolidate.

State House Representative Joseph Jefferson was at the meeting and quashed those rumors saying that before any merger could happen, the legislature had to discuss and approve a merger of the school districts.

According to him, there are two reasons the districts could merge, and neither are being discussed right now.

“The one is the South Carolina Department of Education has to approve that, and the reason they would want to merge is if the grades were not adequate,” Jefferson said. “The other one is I am part of the Democratic caucus. So that means before anything happens, the delegation members, have to come together for the consensus and agree that the merging must take place. That has not happened either.”

Still, Jefferson took the time to listen to people’s opinions at the forum.

The group of mostly DD4 parents said they’ve heard rumors about the state merging the districts. Most parents at the meeting, like Jessica Morris, were against consolidation.

“I grew up in district four schools and now I have kids that are in the district, and I like the smaller teacher and student ratio. And I like the small town feel that I have when I call the school,” Morris said.

Jefferson admitted he is also personally against consolidation, since the community around district four is growing rapidly and may increase in students and resources soon.

“Who would have thought that the biggest and one of the largest distribution centers for Walmart is being implemented right here in Ridgeville? Who would have though Volvo is five miles up the road? And from what I’m understanding, they’re looking to hire another thousand employees,” Jefferson said.

He also cited the growing subdivisions as new tax money and students that will be coming in to the district four area in the future.

Some parents, including Dorothy Milligan, say that’s not good enough and it would be best for all students in the county to have the larger range of resources and opportunities that district two provides right now.

“For example, both my boys wrestle. DD4 has no wrestling team. And so my boys just have no options for wrestling at the middle school or high school level. DD2 does have wrestling, so that’s one example,” said Milligan. “Ashley Ridge has a great farming program. DD4 doesn’t have anything like that. DD2 Somerville High School has several programs like culinary arts that I think would be great advantages just for students to have just choices.”

Jefferson emphasized multiple times that the consolidation is a rumor and he doesn’t know how it got started.

He says he’s happy he went to the meeting and was able to take down notes to get an idea of how people are feeling.

