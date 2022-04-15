Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hit a tree

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree in Colleton County.

It happened on U.S. 15 near Zeke Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

A 2002 Honda Sedan traveling south on U.S. 15 ran right off the road and hit a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The driver suffered fatal injuries, Pye says.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.