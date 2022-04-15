Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hit a tree
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a vehicle hit a tree in Colleton County.
It happened on U.S. 15 near Zeke Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
A 2002 Honda Sedan traveling south on U.S. 15 ran right off the road and hit a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
The driver suffered fatal injuries, Pye says.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.