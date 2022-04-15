Troopers investigating fatal Colleton County crash
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Colleton County that left one person dead.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday night on I-95 near mile marker 68.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it hit a pedestrian.
Pye says the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were not injured.
The victim has not yet been identified.
