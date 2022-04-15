LEXINGTON, Va. – The Citadel controlled the game for the first six innings, but it was a four-run seventh inning that was the difference in the Bulldogs 5-2 setback at VMI Thursday night.

Game Information

Score: VMI 5, The Citadel 2

Records: The Citadel (18-14, 0-4), VMI (11-24, 2-2)

Location: Gray-Minor Stadium (Lexington, Virginia)

Series: VMI leads 1-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as Noah Mitchell singled to left to start the inning and took second on a wild pitch. After moving to third on a flyout to right, Ben Hutchins drove in Mitchell with a groundout to the right side.

· The Citadel doubled the lead in the fourth as Ryan McCarthy singled and went to second on a wild pitch. Mitchell followed with a RBI single to left center to score McCarthy.

· The Keydets got the offense going in the seventh inning as a solo homer from Zac Morris got things going.

· Three batters later, Jed Barrett delivered a two-run double to left center. Brett Cook drove in the fourth run of the inning on a base hit to right.

· VMI added an unearned run in the eighth inning on a base hit from Reeves Whitmore.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldogs controlled the first six innings of the game as Cameron Reeves was in control on the mound.

· The momentum changed in the seventh inning after the VMI bench asked the umpires check Reeves for an illegal substance.

· Reeeves (2-4) would not be able to recover as he allowed three runs on six hits over 6.0 to suffer the loss.

· The Bulldog offense managed just six singles. Noah Mitchell led the way by going 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored.

· Trey Morgan (1-1) picked up the win as he allowed two runs on five hits over 7.0 innings.

· Will Riley (3) earned the save after surrendering just one hit and striking out four in 2.0 shutout innings.

· Ryan McCarthy threw out a runner trying to stretch a single into a double for his eighth outfield assist of the season.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Friday at 6 p.m

