Wando, James Island win divisional titles in Hanahan Invitational Tournament

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2022 Hanahan Invitational Tournament wrapped up Thursday evening with two division championship games at Hanahan High School.

In the Steadman Division, James Island defeated Ashley Ridge, 11-1 for the championship.

The Trojans varsity baseball team finished the tournament 4-0 and outscore their opponents, 42-8.

In the Hatfied Division, Wando High School beat Summerville High School 5-2 for the championship.

According to directors of the Hanahan High School baseball tournament, Wando pitcher and The Citadel baseball commit, Calder Garris, was awarded MVP honors Thursday night.

Garris threw 6.1 innings, giving up three hits and throwing nine strikeouts.

He also went 2-4 batting, with 1 RBI.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.