3 arrested following fatal N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home on Houston Street around 11:05 a.m. about a possible shooting.

North Charleston police spokesman Harve Jacobs says inside the home police found a female victim. That victim was taken to the hospital where they would later die.

An investigation revealed that the victim and a suspect got into a physical altercation and then the suspect shot them, Jacobs says.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23 was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Pierre Diya Irick, 21 was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Stuart Thomas Irick, 22 was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

The name of the victim has not been released yet

