SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 arrested following fatal N. Charleston shooting

Officers responded to a home on Houston Street around 11:05 a.m. about a possible shooting.
Officers responded to a home on Houston Street around 11:05 a.m. about a possible shooting.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home on Houston Street around 11:05 a.m. about a possible shooting.

North Charleston police spokesman Harve Jacobs says inside the home police found a female victim. That victim was taken to the hospital where they would later die.

An investigation revealed that the victim and a suspect got into a physical altercation and then the suspect shot them, Jacobs says.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23 was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Pierre Diya Irick, 21 was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Stuart Thomas Irick, 22 was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

The North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.

The name of the victim has not been released yet

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that 12 people have been injured in...
Police: 3 in custody after shooting at Columbia shopping mall injuries 12
A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her...
Lawsuit: Roper St. Francis patient struggled to breathe for hours before dying days later
The investigation started at 9:30 p.m. Friday, when police responded to Gahagan Park on 184...
Summerville police investigating after teenager shot at Gahagan Park
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The fire happened at the Pine Tree Hotel which served African Americans during segregation. The...
Fire destroys historic hotel on Mosquito Beach on James Island

Latest News

Compassion and care are what make this tradition continue, according to the hospital.
Summerville Medical Center dresses babies for Easter
About 1800 eggs were hidden for kids to find. After finding the eggs, kids could dye them...
Lowcountry sees multiple egg hunts on Saturday
Around a dozen teachers, from as far north as Berkeley County to as far south as Beaufort...
Lowcountry teachers gather for roundtable discussion in downtown Charleston
VIDEO: Summerville Medical Center dresses babies for Easter
VIDEO: Summerville Medical Center dresses babies for Easter