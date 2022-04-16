SC Lottery
Amber Alert issued after hostage situation, kidnapping in Atlanta

(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.
(L) Kerline Lubin, (M) Leonard Cross, (R) Pierre Lubin.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Police said they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect involved in a hostage situation and kidnapping that occurred Saturday in northwest Atlanta.

APD says officers responded to 1633 Abner Terrace around 12:45 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect abducted an adult female, identified as 38-year-old Kerline Lubin, and her 11-year-old son, Pierre Lubin, against their will, forcing them to get into his black Jeep Compass with Georgia tag CSL5977. The vehicle fled the area.

Suspect vehicle - 2016 black Jeep Compass.
Suspect vehicle - 2016 black Jeep Compass.(Atlanta Police Department)

The suspect, possibly identified as 37-year-old Leonard Cross, is believed to be armed and dangerous. The investigation remains active.

If any information is known on their whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235. You can also submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

