LEXINGTON, Va. – The Citadel scored at least three runs in five of the seven innings in a 22-5 run-rule route of VMI Saturday afternoon in the series finale at Gray-Minor Stadium.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 22, VMI 5

Records: The Citadel (19-15, 1-5), VMI (12-25, 3-3)

Location: Gray-Minor Stadium (Lexington, Virginia)

Series: VMI wins series 2-1

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs managed just one hit in the first inning, but pushed across six runs in the frame. Travis Lott, Dominick Poole and Garrett Dill were all hit by pitches with the bases loaded.

· Anthony Badala followed with a grounder that was misplayed, allowing two more runs to score.

· Wells Sykes followed by reaching on a fielder’s choice to drive in a run in his first career at-bat.

· The Citadel continued its momentum in the second inning as Noah Mitchell chopped a ball into left field for a RBI single, and Poole followed on the next pitch with a 2-run single up the middle.

· Badala fell behind 0-2, but hammered the next pitch over the fence in left field for a three-run homer.

· The Keydets took advantage of an error by the Bulldogs score on a sacrifice fly from Brett Cook in the second inning.

· The Bulldogs added to the lead in the third inning as Lott delivered a RBI double off the top of the wall in center, and Dill followed with a two-run double off the wall.

· VMI scored two runs in the fourth inning on a fielding error with two outs.

· The Citadel got the offense going again in the fifth as Poole followed a Lott double with a RBI single to right center.

· Badala drove in his fifth run of the game with a groundout to the right side, and a wild pitch allowed Dill to score.

· VMI pushed across two more runs in the fifth inning on a RBI single from Reeves Whitmore and a fielder’s choice from Cole Jenkins.

Inside the Box Score

· The 22 runs scored are the most in the 106 meetings against the Keydets. The previous high was 19 runs scored on March 30, 1997 in Lexington, Virginia.

· The 22 runs are the most scored since scoring a school-record 34 runs against Winthrop on March 14, 2017.

· Travis Lott was just one Bulldog with a big day, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and five runs scored.

· The five runs scored are the most since Tyler Cothran and Jonathan Sabo scored six times against Winthrop in 2017.

· Ryan McCarthy also had a four-hit day, finishing 4-for-6 with a double, home run, two RBIs and four runs scored.

· Dominick Poole finished 3-for-3 with a walk, five RBIS and four runs scored.

· Anthony Badala collected just one hit, but that was his first career homer, a three-run shot to left. He finished the day with a career-high five RBIs.

· The contest marks the second time this season the Bulldogs had a pair of players record five RBIs in a game. Cole Simpson had seven RBIs and Travis Lott five in a victory over Charleston Southern on Feb. 22.

· Wells Sykes made his collegiate debut and drove in a pair of runs. He drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in his first career at-bat, then added a RBI single later in the game.

· Conner Cummiskey (2-0) picked up the victory in a sport start. The freshman allowed just one unearned run on one hit and two strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

· Chace Cooper (1) pitched the final four innings to earn his first save. He allowed four runs, two earned, on three hits and three strikeouts.

· Caden Plummer (1-3) suffered the loss after allowing five runs, four earned, on one hit, two walks and two hit batters in one-third of an inning.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday evening as they travel to face North Florida. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

