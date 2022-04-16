City of Charleston hopes $95k grant will help boost minority-owned businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston now has $95,250 dollars in grant money from the National League of Cities.

According to the agenda, this grant is intended to “catalyze municipal action to expand economic mobility for residents while eliminating longstanding racial inequities.”

The city says there’s obviously a lot of work to be done and they want to do it right.

That’s why they are planning a community engagement phase to talk to minority communities, especially small business owners to see what their biggest challenges are and put the money towards those issues.

“We want to find out what it is that residents are in need of, what the barriers are, and then create and come up with strategies that can overcome those barriers that help people make their next step towards economic mobility,” said Mindy Strum, the director of the Mayor’s Office for Children Youth and Families. “So be that a job training program, be that a new career, helping small business owners,”

Nathaniel Brown and his family own a bakery in North Charleston, and he thinks job training and business guidance would be a big help for people looking to establish themselves at their job or start their own business.

The city is hoping to hear from more people like him during a public engagement phase.

“For us opening our business, because we’re first-generation business owners, we made a lot of mistakes and had to learn through a lot of bumps and bruises,” Brown said. “I wish there was more mentorship or more resources that made it easier for small business owners, so you can learn a lesson before you actually get into the business itself.”

He says there is so much the government could be doing with small businesses and individuals to help with the economy right now when money is tight and inflation is high.

Brown wants to see constant efforts.

“Hopefully, like what they do to provide programs, even if it’s grants or low interest rate loans, resources and classes and technology,” Brown said.

Strum says the money has no required city match and doesn’t have any real limitations on what it can be used for.

Charleston leadership can also work with other cities who applied and received money for ideas and help.

“We applied to the National League of Cities for the equitable economic mobility initiative,” Strum said. “And it was really a great opportunity to receive funding but also to receive technical assistance. So we are part of a cohort of cities. And so we learned from other cities. We’re able to see what might work here and also share what we are doing to hopefully get at some of this work.”

Mimi Striplin is the founder and owner of Tiny Tassel Boutique downtown, and she says she is one of the only black-women owned businesses in the area because of the high startup costs.

She thinks micro-grants or a loan program could be a good use of the grant money.

“I would love to see some kind of assistance come or even further than that, where there is some kind of regulation on some of the prices for rental spaces downtown or some of the other fees and things that come along with having a physical space in downtown Charleston,” Striplin said.

She says it’s a difficult process to get started in an already expensive economy like Charleston, and people need all the help they can get.

For her, there weren’t any grants or free resources, but she was able to make key connections that helped her.

Striplin says she hopes the process is transparent all the way through.

“I hear too often that women and women of color and just people in general who are small business owners, they just don’t know that some of these grants and things are out there and available. So I hope that once they start using these funds and awarding it in different ways that they truly are vocal and transparent about how it is available to small business owners,” Striplin said.

