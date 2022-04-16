Cougars take opener with Tribe, 7-2

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. -- Ty Good spun six superb innings, William Privette picked up his league-leading seven save and College of Charleston received clutch hits throughout the lineup in a 7-2 series-opening win over William & Mary on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, William & Mary 2

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (20-13, 8-2 CAA), William & Mary (17-13, 7-3 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars capitalized on a two-out error in the first, scoring two on the miscue and a double by Tanner Steffy to take an early 2-0 lead.

Good would work out of a base-loaded jam in the top of the second to keep the Tribe off the board.

A third two-out run came across in the home half on a single from Joseph Mershon to put the Cougars in front, 3-0.

William & Mary were held scoreless until the seventh when the Tribe plated two to cut the margin to 3-2.