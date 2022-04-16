SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cougars take opener with Tribe, 7-2

By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. -- Ty Good spun six superb innings, William Privette picked up his league-leading seven save and College of Charleston received clutch hits throughout the lineup in a 7-2 series-opening win over William & Mary on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, William & Mary 2

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (20-13, 8-2 CAA), William & Mary (17-13, 7-3 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars capitalized on a two-out error in the first, scoring two on the miscue and a double by Tanner Steffy to take an early 2-0 lead.
  • Good would work out of a base-loaded jam in the top of the second to keep the Tribe off the board.
  • A third two-out run came across in the home half on a single from Joseph Mershon to put the Cougars in front, 3-0.
  • William & Mary were held scoreless until the seventh when the Tribe plated two to cut the margin to 3-2.
  • Charleston answered with four in the bottom of the eighth to create some breathing room. Sam Cochrane initiated the damage with a two-run double before scoring on a triple by Tyler Sorrentino.

KEY COUGARS

  • Good delivered one of his best starts of the season, limiting William & Mary to one unearned run on three hits to earn his fifth win.
  • Mershon paced the offense with a 3-for-5 night driving in one run.
  • Cochrane drove in his ninth and 10th runs in the last five games with a clutch double in the eighth.
  • Sorrentino went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple.
  • Steffy doubled in each of his first two plate appearances plating one run.
  • Privette shut the door with two and two-thirds shutout innings fanning four to earn his CAA-best seventh save.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • The victory puts Charleston one game ahead of William & Mary atop the CAA standings.
  • Charleston also becomes the first team in the conference to reach 20 wins overall with the victory.
  • The Cougars finished the night 7-for-15 (.467) with two outs compared to a 0-for-8 mark for the Tribe.
  • Charleston’s pitching staff held William & Mary to a 3-for-17 clip with runners on and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
  • William & Mary’s Zach Tsakounis was credited with his first loss of the season.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Tribe will meet in game two of the series on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting
A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her...
Lawsuit: Roper St. Francis patient struggled to breathe for hours before dying days later
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
It happened on U.S. 15 near Zeke Drive around 8:30 a.m.
Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hit a tree

Latest News

VIDEO: CofC wins game 1 over William & Mary, 7-2
VIDEO: CofC wins game 1 over William & Mary, 7-2
Clemson baseball
Tigers score in the ninth to down No. 23 Wake Forest, 1-0
Gamecocks baseball
Gamecocks beat Ole Miss in game 2 of weekend
The Citadel Baseball
VMI 3, The Citadel 2