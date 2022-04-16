SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, storms possible Saturday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving across the southeast will create the possibility of isolated showers and storms, a few of which could produce damaging wind gusts and hail on Saturday.

But Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said the severe storm threat is considered “slight,” a one on a five-point scale for risk.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

“It’s not going to be a washout, but if you do have outdoor activities just keep an eye to the sky,” Holtzman said. “If you hear thunder, head indoors immediately because some of these storms will pop up out of nowhere.”

Saturday morning began with increasing cloud cover. The chances for pop-up showers and storms increase after noon and until about 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday’s forecast will be similar but there is a bigger chance of rain Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

