FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, storms possible Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moving across the southeast will create the possibility of isolated showers and storms, a few of which could produce damaging wind gusts and hail on Saturday.

But Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said the severe storm threat is considered “slight,” a one on a five-point scale for risk.

“It’s not going to be a washout, but if you do have outdoor activities just keep an eye to the sky,” Holtzman said. “If you hear thunder, head indoors immediately because some of these storms will pop up out of nowhere.”

Saturday morning began with increasing cloud cover. The chances for pop-up showers and storms increase after noon and until about 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday’s forecast will be similar but there is a bigger chance of rain Sunday into Monday.

