Injuries reported after shots fired at SC shopping mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall.

Police initially reported the incident at 2:28 p.m. at Columbiana Centre in the Irmo area, saying at the time it was unclear whether anyone had been injured.

Just 16 minutes later, police confirmed there were injuries and that the injured people were receiving medical attention.

Police did not immediately say whether the victims were wounded or injured trying to flee from the scene.

A reunification site for those with loved ones involved in the shooting is at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene.

Those teams have been making sure that the mall has been cleared.

At 3:59 p.m., police said there were no reports of any new injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

