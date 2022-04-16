Lowcountry sees multiple egg hunts on Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a two-year hiatus, the Easter Eggstravaganza returned to Middleton Place in Dorchester County on Saturday.

Kids two and up were able to for eggs in the Middleton Place gardens.

About 1800 eggs were hidden for kids to find. After finding the eggs, kids could dye them afterward at the stable yards.

“It’s so great to see people come out here, and it’s such a beautiful spot to begin this,” Director of Interpretation and Preservation Jeff Neale said. “It’s just wonderful to have all the people. And we love seeing the kids out in their finest, many of them, shall we say.”

Kids also got to enjoy games, egg races, an egg toss and crafts. They also got to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

Special prize eggs were scattered throughout the hunt, and one grand prize winner won an annual membership to Middleton Place.

Meanwhile, in Charleston, the 3rd annual Park Circle Doggie Easter Egg Hunt saw dogs getting in on the egg hunting action.

50 dogs from all around the Charleston area came out to Park Circle to take part in some Easter fun.

Every egg contains a treat or prize for owners and a meaty treat for the dogs donated by businesses like gift certificates and t-shirts.

“They’ve not done doggie Easter egg hunts before, so it’s fun to do something specifically for their dogs, and it’s a great way to get out, get the dog stimulated, get a good walk in and just explore our community,” Park Pets Owner Kristine Luke said.

Park Circle businesses Park Pets, Itinerate Literate Bookstop, Commonhouse Aleworks, and Miller, Dawson, Sigal and Ward Law Firm partnered up to serve as locations for the egg hunts.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.