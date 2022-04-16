SC Lottery
Lowcountry teachers gather for roundtable discussion in downtown Charleston

By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry teachers have shared what is bothering them the most in the classroom during a roundtable discussion in Charleston.

Around a dozen teachers, from as far north as Berkeley County to as far south as Beaufort County, came to the Charleston County Public Library on Saturday to discuss the issues that matter most to them in a roundtable discussion hosted by Joe Cunningham and SC for Ed.

One of the main talking points during the event was how much teachers are paid; and that some teachers have to work a second or third job to make a living.

Nathan Campbell, who has been teaching for 14 years, drove from Bluffton to take part in the discussion.

He says along with their current salary and inflation, teachers are having to pay more to get what they need.

“When we’re having to come out of pocket more, things are costing more, and then the legislature is giving us small amounts of money that don’t even amount to inflation, that’s becoming a problem for teachers,” Campbell said. “It’s becoming more and more apparent over the years and now with our current crisis.”

A teacher also said she’s leaving the profession altogether at the end of this school year because she is struggling to make ends meet on a teacher’s salary.

