Showers & Storms Possible Easter Weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will be on the increase this morning as a cold front stalls to our south tonight. This front will bring a better chance of showers and storms to the area. There’s a low risk of a severe storm. Any storm could contain hail and damaging winds. Then, on Easter Sunday, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy and see a few pop-up spotty showers and storms with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Next week will start off with some showers on Monday before high pressure builds in and brings us back to sunny and dry conditions Tuesday and Wednesday. Have a wonderful Easter and Passover weekend!

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80, Low 64.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 77, Low 62.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 72, Low 52.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 71, Low 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72, Low 54.

