Stingrays fall in season finale

South Carolina Stingrays hockey
South Carolina Stingrays hockey(Live 5 News)
By SC Stingrays
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORFOLK, VA – In the season finale, the South Carolina Stingrays (28-38-6-0) fell to the Norfolk Admirals (27-37-3-3) by a final score of 4-2 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Friday night.

Marly Quince broke open the game with two minutes remaining in the opening period, tallying his eighth goal of the season. Elijah Vilio sent a puck on net that rebounded to the tape of Quince for a 1-0 lead.

Quince was at it again seven minutes into the second period, tallying his second goal of the game. Noah Corson knocked a clearing attempt out of the air and skated to the corner before he fed Quince for a shot from the left circle, doubling the Norfolk lead.

The Stingrays tallied their first goal of the game seven minutes into the final period of regulation on Justin Florek’s team-leading 22nd goal of the season. Seamus Donohue dropped a pass for Florek, who unleashed a wrist shot past the blocker of Jack Lafontaine to cut the deficit in half.

Under three and a half minutes later, Blake Murray retaliated for his 14th mark of the year. Murray led an odd-man rush down the ice and fired a shot from the right circle past Hunter Shepard’s pad for the 3-1 lead.

Derek Gentile brought South Carolina back within one goal late in regulation, as he knocked home his 14th goal of the season. Jonny Evans fired a shot on net, and after a few whacks at the rebound, Gentile was able to guide the puck past the end line.

Norfolk tacked on one final goal with just over a minute and a half remaining in regulation from Ryan Valentini.

As Shepard made his way to the bench, Valentini forced a neutral zone turnover and fired a shot that beat a recovering Shepard through the five-hole for the final goal in a 4-2 Norfolk win.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

