SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville Medical Center dresses babies for Easter

Compassion and care are what make this tradition continue, according to the hospital.
Compassion and care are what make this tradition continue, according to the hospital.(Summerville Medical Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A holiday tradition continues at Summerville Medical Center as teams devoted hours to creating special costumes for the babies in their care.

For over six years, on holidays like Easter, Halloween and Christmas, the Level II Special Care Nursery team create special moments for families who won’t get to spend the holidays at home.

A baby at Summerville Medical Center dressed up as the Easter bunny.
A baby at Summerville Medical Center dressed up as the Easter bunny.(Summerville Medical Center)

Compassion and care are what make this tradition continue, according to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her...
Lawsuit: Roper St. Francis patient struggled to breathe for hours before dying days later
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The investigation started at 9:30 p.m. Friday, when police responded to Gahagan Park on 184...
Summerville police investigating after teenager shot at Gahagan Park
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the arrest of 18-year-old Josue Gonzalez Campos...
Deputies arrest Florida man for fatal shooting in Summerville area

Latest News

The investigation started at 9:30 p.m. Friday, when police responded to Gahagan Park on 184...
Summerville police investigating after teenager shot at Gahagan Park
A Berkeley County man pleaded guilty on Thursday to criminal solicitation of a minor.
Berkeley Co. man sentenced for solicitation of a minor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. man sentenced after guilty plea to criminal solicitation of a minor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Teenager wounded in shooting at Summerville park