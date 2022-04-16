Summerville Medical Center dresses babies for Easter
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A holiday tradition continues at Summerville Medical Center as teams devoted hours to creating special costumes for the babies in their care.
For over six years, on holidays like Easter, Halloween and Christmas, the Level II Special Care Nursery team create special moments for families who won’t get to spend the holidays at home.
Compassion and care are what make this tradition continue, according to the hospital.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.