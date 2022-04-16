Summerville police investigating after teenager shot at Gahagan Park

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Summerville Police Department are investigating after a teenager was shot at a park on Friday night.

The investigation started at 9:30 p.m. when police responded to Gahagan Park on 184 West Boundary Street for a large group of people having a party in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they reported several vehicles were seen leaving the area. In addition, officers received information that a teenager had been shot.

A report states that the teenager was located with a gunshot wound to the ankle, and the teen was transported to Trident Hospital to receive treatment and was later released.

According to investigators, several spent shell casings were located in the parking lot of the park.

Detectives and crime scene units responded to collect evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Summerville Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact our dispatch center at 843-875-1650,” SPD officials said.

