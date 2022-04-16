SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tigers score in the ninth to down No. 23 Wake Forest, 1-0

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Tyler Corbitt’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted Clemson to a 1-0 win over No. 23 Wake Forest at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 21-12 overall and 3-9 in the ACC.

The Demon Deacons, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, fell to 26-8 overall and 9-7 in ACC play.

Cooper Ingle led off the ninth inning with a single on a 2-2 pitch on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, then Blake Wright grounded an 0-2 single. After Max Wagner loaded the bases with no outs on a hit-by-pitch and a strikeout, Corbitt lofted a 1-1 pitch to left-center to score Ingle.

Tiger reliever Geoffrey Gilbert (2-1) earned the win, as he pitched the final 3.0 innings. Tiger starter Mack Anglin tossed 6.0 innings with six strikeouts. Camden Minacci (1-1) suffered the loss.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting
A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her...
Lawsuit: Roper St. Francis patient struggled to breathe for hours before dying days later
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
It happened on U.S. 15 near Zeke Drive around 8:30 a.m.
Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hit a tree

Latest News

Gamecocks baseball
Gamecocks beat Ole Miss in game 2 of weekend
CofC baseball
Cougars take opener with Tribe, 7-2
The Citadel Baseball
VMI 3, The Citadel 2
Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs held scoreless for first time at USC Upstate