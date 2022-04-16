SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

VMI 3, The Citadel 2

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Citadel tied the game in the top of the ninth, but VMI was able to score in the bottom of the inning to defeat the Bulldogs, 3-2, Friday evening at Gray-Minor Stadium.

Game Information

Score: VMI 3, The Citadel 2

Records: The Citadel (18-15, 0-5), VMI (12-24, 3-2)

Location: Gray-Minor Stadium (Lexington, Virginia)

Series: VMI leads 2-0

How it Happened

· The Keydets got on the board in the first inning as back-to-back RBI singles from Will Knight and Trey Morgan gave VMI the early lead.

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Travis Lott.

· The Citadel tied the game in the ninth as a two-out walk to Anthony Badala was followed with a line drive to left that was misplayed off the bat of Dylan Costa. Pinch runner Sawyer Reeves was able to hustle from first to score without a throw.

· VMI started the ninth inning with a base on balls that came around to score on a single to left off the bat of Brett Cook.

Inside the Box Score

· Fisher Paulsen got the start and went 4.1 innings in a no decision. After allowing two runs in the first inning, Paulsen went into the fifth inning without allowing another run.

· He finished the game allowing two runs on six hits over 4.1 innings.

· Jordan Beatson (2-2) entered in the fifth and finished the game. He suffered the loss after giving up one run on five hits over 4.0 innings.

· Ben Hutchins finished the game 2-for-3 with a double.

· Travis Lott hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth.

· Will Riley (1-3) picked up the victory after striking out the only hitter he faced in the top of the ninth.

On Deck

The teams play the final game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting downtown Friday morning.
Police: One injured in downtown shooting
A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her...
Lawsuit: Roper St. Francis patient struggled to breathe for hours before dying days later
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say one person is in custody after gunshots...
One person in custody after shots fired from downtown Charleston porch
It happened on U.S. 15 near Zeke Drive around 8:30 a.m.
Troopers: 1 dead after vehicle hit a tree

Latest News

Clemson baseball
Tigers score in the ninth to down No. 23 Wake Forest, 1-0
Gamecocks baseball
Gamecocks beat Ole Miss in game 2 of weekend
CofC baseball
Cougars take opener with Tribe, 7-2
Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs held scoreless for first time at USC Upstate