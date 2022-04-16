VMI 3, The Citadel 2
LEXINGTON, Va. – The Citadel tied the game in the top of the ninth, but VMI was able to score in the bottom of the inning to defeat the Bulldogs, 3-2, Friday evening at Gray-Minor Stadium.
Game Information
Score: VMI 3, The Citadel 2
Records: The Citadel (18-15, 0-5), VMI (12-24, 3-2)
Location: Gray-Minor Stadium (Lexington, Virginia)
Series: VMI leads 2-0
How it Happened
· The Keydets got on the board in the first inning as back-to-back RBI singles from Will Knight and Trey Morgan gave VMI the early lead.
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Travis Lott.
· The Citadel tied the game in the ninth as a two-out walk to Anthony Badala was followed with a line drive to left that was misplayed off the bat of Dylan Costa. Pinch runner Sawyer Reeves was able to hustle from first to score without a throw.
· VMI started the ninth inning with a base on balls that came around to score on a single to left off the bat of Brett Cook.
Inside the Box Score
· Fisher Paulsen got the start and went 4.1 innings in a no decision. After allowing two runs in the first inning, Paulsen went into the fifth inning without allowing another run.
· He finished the game allowing two runs on six hits over 4.1 innings.
· Jordan Beatson (2-2) entered in the fifth and finished the game. He suffered the loss after giving up one run on five hits over 4.0 innings.
· Ben Hutchins finished the game 2-for-3 with a double.
· Travis Lott hit his fourth home run of the season in the fourth.
· Will Riley (1-3) picked up the victory after striking out the only hitter he faced in the top of the ninth.
On Deck
The teams play the final game of the three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m.
