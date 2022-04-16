Waldschmidt’s spark not enough for Charleston Southern in weekend finale

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball again fell after a slow start on Saturday, as USC Upstate was able to hold off another late-inning comeback bid from Charleston Southern to claim a 10-5 win and the series sweep.

USC Upstate (21-15, 10-5 Big South) opened the contest in a big way, finding three runs each in the first two frames.

The Spartans were the first to score in all three contests over the weekend.

The opening frame saw a bunt misplayed by CSU for the first run before a double scored another a third run came across on a groundout.

The second stanza featured a sacrifice fly and wild pitch to score to be responsible for the first two runs, then was capped off by a double to left center from Noah Sullivan to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

USC Upstate found one more in the third to extend the lead to 7-0, but Charleston Southern (14-22, 6-9 Big South) again would not go anywhere. Like the previous contest, Ryan Waldschmidt hit a solo shot in the fourth to get the Buccaneers on the board and spark a three-run fifth.

Connor Carter started the fifth scoring on a wild pitch before Waldschmidt again answered the call. Waldschmidt was credited with a sacrifice fly to bring Hayden Harris around to score and Tyrell Brewer followed with a single to plate Ajay Sczepkowsk and bring it to a two-run contest.

It would then be the Spartans shutting the door on CSU as Cameron MacIntosh hit a triple with the bases loaded to push it back to a five-run game and put it out of reach.

Kaleb Hill (L, 1-4) gets the loss for Charleston Southern after working through just two complete, surrendering four earned runs on six hits.

Jerry Couch came on in the third and gave the Bucs a chance down the stretch but was charged with four earned on seven hits in his final line.

Chase Matheny (W, 1-0) picks up his first decision of the year with the win after replacing the start Trey Miller in the fifth. Matheny’s final line shows two earned on five hits across 4.1 innings.

”Very similar game to Saturday. We got behind early due in part to our own doing then had to play catch-up. It doesn’t matter who one plays. It’s not a formula for winning games,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “I thought Jerry was electric & gave us a chance. We’ll all enjoy Easter tomorrow then the staff will sit down on Monday in our weekly meeting; review; and prep for next week where we play a good Citadel team before conference play back at Nielsen Field.”

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern will travel just minutes down the road as they take on Lowcountry rival The Citadel in the rubber match of the three-game season set Wednesday, April 20. The action is set for a 6:00 p.m. first pitch at The Joe in downtown Charleston.

