Cardiac Cougars strike again to claim series win over Tribe
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - JT Marr homered in back-to-back at-bats, Daniel Brooks fanned six in four and a third shutout innings and Cole Mathis delivered a pinch-hit double in the ninth to help College of Charleston walk off with a 4-3 series-clinching win over William & Mary on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 4, William & Mary 3
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (21-13, 9-2 CAA), William & Mary (17-14, 7-4 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Marr got the Cougars on the board in the second, launching a 2-2 pitch into the stratosphere down the right field line to give CofC an early 1-0 lead.
- The junior catcher delivered once again in the third after a 21-minute rain delay, sending the first pitch after the restart over the wall in right for his second homer of the day.
- William & Mary were held scoreless until the seventh when Cole Ragone hit a game-tying two-run homer to left center.
- The Tribe would take a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on a solo shot from Tyler Solomon.
- Charleston wasted little time in the ninth, putting the tying run on first with a Marr infield single before Mathis ripped a double down the left field line to put two in scoring position with no outs.
- Tanner Steffy then sent a 1-1 pitch to deep right to score Marr from third and tie the game at 3-3.
- Cam Dean followed on the next pitch with a soft fly to shallow center, allowing pinch-runner McLendon Sears to scamper home to score the winning run.
KEY COUGARS
- Brooks was superb through the first four innings, striking out five and holding the Tribe scoreless on just three hits.
- Marr finished the day 3-for-4 with two solo homers and three runs scored.
- Mathis’ double in the ninth was the first extra base hit of his collegiate career.
- Steffy and Dean delivered back-to-back sacrifice flies in the ninth to drive in the tying and winning runs.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The victory secures the Cougars’ seventh series win of the season and third in conference play.
- With the win, Charleston moves two games ahead of William & Mary atop the CAA standings.
- The win also marks the Cougars’ third walk-off victory in the last five games.
- Marr’s multi-homer game Saturday marks his first as a Cougar and Charleston’s second of the season.
- The first five runs of the game were all scored on home runs.
- Charleston and William & Mary combined for a 1-for-14 clip with runners in scoring position.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Tribe will meet in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.
