Cardiac Cougars strike again to claim series win over Tribe

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - JT Marr homered in back-to-back at-bats, Daniel Brooks fanned six in four and a third shutout innings and Cole Mathis delivered a pinch-hit double in the ninth to help College of Charleston walk off with a 4-3 series-clinching win over William & Mary on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 4, William & Mary 3

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (21-13, 9-2 CAA), William & Mary (17-14, 7-4 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Marr got the Cougars on the board in the second, launching a 2-2 pitch into the stratosphere down the right field line to give CofC an early 1-0 lead.

The junior catcher delivered once again in the third after a 21-minute rain delay, sending the first pitch after the restart over the wall in right for his second homer of the day.

William & Mary were held scoreless until the seventh when Cole Ragone hit a game-tying two-run homer to left center.

The Tribe would take a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth on a solo shot from Tyler Solomon.

Charleston wasted little time in the ninth, putting the tying run on first with a Marr infield single before Mathis ripped a double down the left field line to put two in scoring position with no outs.

Tanner Steffy then sent a 1-1 pitch to deep right to score Marr from third and tie the game at 3-3.