Coastal flood advisory issued for Charleston, Colleton counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a coastal flood advisory has been issued for coastal Colleton and Charleston counties Sunday night.

The advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways,” National Weather Service says.

Officials say this can result in some roads becoming blocked and minor flooding at properties.

The National Weather Service offers these safety tips.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed.

Do not drive around barricades or through the water of unknown depth.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.