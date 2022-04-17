FIRST ALERT: Right lane back open on I-26 near Cosgrove Avenue following crash
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the right lane on I-26 eastbound at the Cosgrove Avenue exit is back open.
A crash happened near the 216-mile marker Sunday afternoon that shut down the right lane.
No official word yet on any injuries.
CLEARED: Crash; I-26 EB, at Exit216.| 4:44P— SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) April 17, 2022
