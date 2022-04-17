Inclusive Charleston church celebrates Easter with food truck, mimosas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered in Hampton Park in downtown Charleston on Sunday for an outdoor Easter Celebration for all ages.

Parkside Church hosted the celebration, which had an Easter egg hunt for the kids followed by a worship service.

After that, attendees got to feast with a food truck, baked goods and mimosas.

Everyone in the community was welcome at the event, no matter their beliefs.

“Parkside is an inclusive church and so we really value all the diversity of our city,” Rev. Colin Kerr said. “Both black and white, LGBTQ. It is such a wonderful community and congregation to see so many different folks together in Christian community.”

The church began this tradition last year to bring people together outside in a safer way during the pandemic.

