SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lighter chance of Easter Sunday storms expected ahead of rain moving in

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a smaller chance of pop-up showers and storms Sunday compared with Saturday, but widespread rain is coming.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said to expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday with pop-up spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening Sunday.

Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

The larger chance for storms Sunday afternoon, he said, is in the Georgia area.

But starting Sunday night, widespread rain is expected to move in. That rain will be more widespread and could last into the Monday morning commute, with an ongoing chance of rain throughout Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that 12 people have been injured in...
Police: 3 in custody after shooting at Columbia shopping mall injuries 12
Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23, (middle) was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of...
3 arrested following fatal N. Charleston shooting
The investigation started at 9:30 p.m. Friday, when police responded to Gahagan Park on 184...
Summerville police investigating after teenager shot at Gahagan Park
A Charleston County widow says the staff at Roper St. Francis hospital is responsible for her...
Lawsuit: Roper St. Francis patient struggled to breathe for hours before dying days later
The fire happened at the Pine Tree Hotel which served African Americans during segregation. The...
Fire destroys historic hotel on Mosquito Beach on James Island

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Expect a chance of pop-up showers Sunday ahead of stronger rainfall overnight
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: War in Ukraine intensifies as several cities face heavy shelling
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 3 in custody after fatal N. Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 9 of 11 hospitalized in Saturday Columbia mall shooting released