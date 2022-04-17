Lighter chance of Easter Sunday storms expected ahead of rain moving in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Expect a smaller chance of pop-up showers and storms Sunday compared with Saturday, but widespread rain is coming.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said to expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday with pop-up spotty showers and storms in the afternoon and evening Sunday.

The larger chance for storms Sunday afternoon, he said, is in the Georgia area.

But starting Sunday night, widespread rain is expected to move in. That rain will be more widespread and could last into the Monday morning commute, with an ongoing chance of rain throughout Monday.

