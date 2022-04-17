SC Lottery
No. 23 Demon Deacons outlast Clemson 12-9 in 10 innings

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Michael Turconi’s three-run walkoff homer with two outs in the 10th inning lifted No. 23 Wake Forest to a 12-9 victory over Clemson at David F. Couch Ballpark on Saturday. The Demon Deacons, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 27-8 overall and 10-7 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 21-13 overall and 3-10 in ACC play.

The Tigers, who outhit the Demon Deacons 15-12, clawed their way back from a 9-2 deficit to tie the score in the ninth inning and send the game into extra innings. However, two one-out walks in the 10th inning set up Turconi’s long three-run homer to right field on a 2-2 pitch to snap Clemson’s four-game winning streak in the series.

Max Wagner’s infield single with two outs in the top of the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Wake Forest responded with seven runs in the bottom of the first inning on Brendan Tinsman’s grand slam and Kyle Joye’s three-run homer, the only two hits of the frame. After Wake Forest scored two runs in the fourth inning to take a 9-2 lead, the Tigers scored two runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single.

Trailing 9-4 in the eighth inning, Bryar Hawkins laced a three-run triple, then Jonathan French lined a run-scoring double. In the ninth inning, Caden Grice lined a single to score the tying run, as every Tiger starter had a hit in the game thanks to Grice’s single.

Camden Minacci (2-1) earned the win, while Ryan Ammons (0-2) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

