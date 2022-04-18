Authorities identify man killed in Summerville area shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting in the Summerville area.

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said 20-year-old Alfredo Victorino Baltazar from Summerville died in a shooting that happened on April 14, 2022

Investigators with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office have arrested 18-year-old Josue Gonzalez Campos of Florida. He is facing several charges including attempted murder, murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and carjacking.

The investigation began shortly after 10:30 p.m. on April 14 when deputies received a 911 call about a shooting victim at 1147 College Park Road in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.

A report states that responding deputies found a male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.

Deputies say they then received a call just after 11 p.m. from the Summerville Police Department about a subject matching the description of the homicide suspect.

“Deputies responded and confirmed it was Gonzalez Campos and he was taken into custody,” BCSO officials said. “The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the identify of the deceased.”

