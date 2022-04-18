Charleston erases four-run deficit to sweep William & Mary

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Tanner McCallister delivered a game-tying pinch-hit home run in the seventh, and Trotter Harlan drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth to help College of Charleston erase a four-run deficit and complete a series sweep of William & Mary with a 7-5 come-from-behind win on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, William & Mary 5

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (22-13, 10-2 CAA), William & Mary (17-15, 7-5 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

William & Mary jumped out of the gate with three early runs – one in the first and two in the second – to take an early 3-0 advantage.

The Tribe would add a fourth in the fourth to open a 4-0 lead.

Charleston got on the board with one in the fifth on an RBI single from Harlan that scored Tyler Sorrentino from second.William & Mary answered with another run in the sixth to re-establish its four-run advantage at 5-1.

The Cougars responded with a three-run sixth, loading the bases on three straight singles before back-to-back hit-by-pitches and a walk brought cut the deficit to 5-4.

McCallister then pinch-hit to lead off the seventh and sent the 1-0 pitch over the wall in left to tie the game at 5-5.

Charleston took its first lead of the day in the eighth, plating two runs on a Harlan single and a wall-scraping double by JT Marr to take a 7-5 lead into the ninth.