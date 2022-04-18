Charleston erases four-run deficit to sweep William & Mary
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Tanner McCallister delivered a game-tying pinch-hit home run in the seventh, and Trotter Harlan drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth to help College of Charleston erase a four-run deficit and complete a series sweep of William & Mary with a 7-5 come-from-behind win on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 7, William & Mary 5
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (22-13, 10-2 CAA), William & Mary (17-15, 7-5 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- William & Mary jumped out of the gate with three early runs – one in the first and two in the second – to take an early 3-0 advantage.
- The Tribe would add a fourth in the fourth to open a 4-0 lead.
- Charleston got on the board with one in the fifth on an RBI single from Harlan that scored Tyler Sorrentino from second.William & Mary answered with another run in the sixth to re-establish its four-run advantage at 5-1.
- The Cougars responded with a three-run sixth, loading the bases on three straight singles before back-to-back hit-by-pitches and a walk brought cut the deficit to 5-4.
- McCallister then pinch-hit to lead off the seventh and sent the 1-0 pitch over the wall in left to tie the game at 5-5.
- Charleston took its first lead of the day in the eighth, plating two runs on a Harlan single and a wall-scraping double by JT Marr to take a 7-5 lead into the ninth.
- Sophomore William Privette shut the door with two perfect innings to notch his third win of the season.
KEY COUGARS
- Harlan reached base three times and drove in two runs with a pair of clutch RBI singles.
- McCallister launched his first homer of the season and the fifth of his career in the seventh.
- Sorrentino finished the day 2-for-3 with two singles and a bases-loaded HBP.
- Joseph Mershon drew a pair of walks including one with the bases loaded in the sixth.
- Cole Mathis tossed two scoreless innings out of the ‘pen to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
- Privette struck out two in two shutout frames to earn the win.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The win secures the Cougars’ fifth series sweep of the season and third in conference play.
- Charleston’s 10-2 start to the CAA slate is tied for the program’s second-best since joining the league in 2014.
- With the victory, Charleston has started its CAA home schedule with nine straight wins for the third time.
- Charleston’s 20-4 record through 24 home games is tied for the best in program history.
- The Cougars finished the day 5-for-12 (.412) with two outs and 3-for-5 with a runner on third and less than two outs.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will return to the diamond on Tuesday when they travel to Spartanburg, S.C. to take on USC Upstate in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm on ESPN+.
