Committee adds $14 million to Ashley River Crossing project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Transportation Study policy committee committed an additional $14 million in funding to the City of Charleston’s Ashley River Crossing project.

A press release by the committee states that the city and Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Government officials worked directly with South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall to secure the allocation, which will arrive through the regional “guideshare” funding program.

Committee officials say when combined with a variety of local and federal funding sources already in hand, this allocation brings the city within reach of the project’s estimated $41.2 million price tag, with just $1 million still needed.

The planned bike-ped bridge will connect West Ashley and Downtown Charleston – and more than 100,000 residents – by establishing a safe route over the Ashley River for non-motorists where one currently does not exist.

Secretary Hall said the funding was intended, “to make things happen and get things done,” during Monday’s board meeting.

“Our state-level partners recognized the regional significance of the Ashley River Crossing and the excellent plan in place for the project,” said CHATS Executive Director Ron Mitchum. “That was followed today by unanimous regional support from our board. The entire process is a textbook example of the collaboration and consensus we seek to build in these types of projects.”

“At a moment when our citizens are rightly demanding expanded transportation alternatives, Ashley River Crossing is a true game-changer for choice and mobility throughout the region,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “And on behalf of our city, I’d like to thank Secretary Christy Hall, Director Ron Mitchum and Charleston City Council for their ongoing and critical support of this vital project.”

