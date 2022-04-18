Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the North Charleston woman who died Saturday afternoon after a shooting.

Vidta Brown, 21, died at approximately 12:29 p.m. Saturday at MUSC from a gunshot wound, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police said three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened at a home on Houston Street.

Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful conduct towards a child. Pierre Diya Irick, 21, was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. Stuart Thomas Irick, 22, was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Police responded to the home at approximately 11:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of a possible shooting and found Brown and a child in the home, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

He said the investigation revealed Brown got into a fight with one of the suspects resulting in her being shot.

Santana, Stuart and Pierre were being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

