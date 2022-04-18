Coroner’s office identifies two people killed in two separate crashes
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERKELEY; COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who died following two separate crashes.
Authorities say 37-year-old Homer A. Swinton from Summerville died on April 13, 2022, at 5:11 pm after being involved in a traffic accident on March 3, 2022 on North Main Street in Summerville.
The coroner’s office also reported that 86-year-old Calvin L. Beauford from Jamestown died on April 17, 2022, at 8:06 a.m. after being involved in a traffic accident on April 12, 2022 at the intersection of North Highway 52 and Mandella Road in Saint Stephen.
