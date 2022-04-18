Coroner’s office identifies two people killed in two separate crashes

BERKELEY; COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people who died following two separate crashes.

Authorities say 37-year-old Homer A. Swinton from Summerville died on April 13, 2022, at 5:11 pm after being involved in a traffic accident on March 3, 2022 on North Main Street in Summerville.

The coroner’s office also reported that 86-year-old Calvin L. Beauford from Jamestown died on April 17, 2022, at 8:06 a.m. after being involved in a traffic accident on April 12, 2022 at the intersection of North Highway 52 and Mandella Road in Saint Stephen.

