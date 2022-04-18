SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Nayleisha Bernice Santana, 23, (middle) was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of...
3 arrested following fatal N. Charleston shooting
Suspect in Columbiana Centre mall shooting
Second arrest announced in Columbiana Centre shooting, third suspect
North Charleston Police arrested three people in connection with a shooting Saturday morning...
Coroner identifies woman killed in weekend North Charleston shooting
The Columbia Police Department confirmed Saturday afternoon that 12 people have been injured in...
Police: 3 in custody after shooting at Columbia shopping mall injuries 12

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Inclusive Charleston church celebrates Easter with food truck, mimosas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Historic Charleston hotel shuts down street for Easter block party
The fire Friday afternoon on Mosquito Beach destroyed the old Pine Tree Hotel, which served...
Deputies working to determine if Mosquito Beach fire was intentionally set
Dorchester County School District 2 will spend millions of federal dollars to hire social...
Dorchester Dist. 2 to spend nearly $2M on mental health help
A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles...
Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US